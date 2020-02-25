Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
FRANCIS HOHREIN-WADFORD

FRANCIS HOHREIN-WADFORD Obituary
Francis "Franny" Hohrein-Wadford, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and family member passed from this life on February 22, 2020 at the age of 88.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito, Oklahoma with Chaplin Leon Veazey officiating. Franny is survived by her daughter, Lanee Carlile of Calera, Oklahoma, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, sisters, Barbara Gardner, Mary Ann Smith of Memphis, Tennessee, Suzanne Hibert of Highland, Illinois, and Gertrude Johnson of Adger, Alabama.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
