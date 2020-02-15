Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200

FRANCIS SMITH

Send Flowers
FRANCIS SMITH Obituary
Francis Lynn Smith (Ret. MSG), 73, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Smith is survived by his family, wife, Carolyn Smith, daughter, Deborah, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, brother, Charles Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17,2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -