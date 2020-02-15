|
Francis Lynn Smith (Ret. MSG), 73, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Smith is survived by his family, wife, Carolyn Smith, daughter, Deborah, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, brother, Charles Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17,2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020