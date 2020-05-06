|
WYLIE–Francisco Vega, 67, of Wylie died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Medical City North Hills at North Richland Hill, TX.
He will be interred in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery next year.
He is survived by his father, Roberto Vega; sons, Francisco Vega, Jr. and Brandon Vega; daughters, Jessica Larson and Miriam de la Vega; brothers, Rigoberto Vega, Raymundo Vega, Ruben Vega and Richardo Vega; sisters, Esther Rivera, Annie Burbach and Esmeralda Weaver and 9 grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020