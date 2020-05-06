Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCISCO VEGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCISCO VEGA

Send Flowers
FRANCISCO VEGA Obituary
WYLIE–Francisco Vega, 67, of Wylie died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Medical City North Hills at North Richland Hill, TX.
He will be interred in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery next year.
He is survived by his father, Roberto Vega; sons, Francisco Vega, Jr. and Brandon Vega; daughters, Jessica Larson and Miriam de la Vega; brothers, Rigoberto Vega, Raymundo Vega, Ruben Vega and Richardo Vega; sisters, Esther Rivera, Annie Burbach and Esmeralda Weaver and 9 grandchildren.
Condolences many be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCISCO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -