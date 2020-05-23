|
|
|
Graveside Services for Frank K. Byrne will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. James Barnes will officiate. Mr. Byrne will lie in state on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Honey Grove, TX.
Frank, 91, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham, TX.
Frank is survived by two children, Leora Ann Byrne (65) and Jay K Byrne (54) both of Albuquerque, NM and his sister Carolyn Gee of Granville Summit, PA; and three step-children Nick, JoLynn and Charles "Bobby" Rushing. Valerie, his last wife, preceded him in death in 1997.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020