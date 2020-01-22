Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
Frank Helm Obituary
Frank Carter Helm age 74, of Sherman, TX, passed away, with his family near, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence. Frank was born on May 25, 1945 in Houston, TX to Frank Andrew Helm & Joyce Verve Hartman Helm. He married Helen Carrol Insall in Las Vegas, NV on February 28, 2013. He formerly worked as a real estate broker. He was a college graduate and served his country in the United States Air Force.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife; Helen Helm of Sherman, TX, his mother; Joyce Hartman of Austin, TX, his children; Savannah Dean helm of Golden, CO, Cherokee Dawn Helm of Bangor, MA, his sister; Melissa Helm of Austin, TX, other extended family and friends.

No services are planned.

Arrangements under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
