Frank John Dombrowski


1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Frank John Dombroski, 74, of Van Alstyne, died Saturday April 13, 2019 at his home in Van Alstyne.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Dombrowski of Van Asltyne; five children, Shawn (Mike), Frank III, Stephanie, Steven (Sandra), Juliet and Clark; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
