Frank Ross Watkins, 82, of Denison, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Pastor David Gilbert will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by son, Phillip Watkins of Denison; sister, Dixie Mallard of Harvest, AL; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 9, 2019