Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK TERRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK TERRELL JR.

Send Flowers
FRANK TERRELL JR. Obituary
Frank Andrew Terrell Jr., 77, of Sherman, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Terrell is survived by his family, daughter, Deborah Ray of Sherman, Texas, two grandchildren, one great granddaughter; brothers, Marion Terrell of Bokchito, Oklahoma; Johnny Terrell of Bennington, Oklahoma, Leslie Terrell of Bokchito, Oklahoma and Calvin Hampton of Waurika, Oklahoma, sisters, Linda Hampton of Canada; and Darus Ann Terrell of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bokchito Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Rowland officiating in Bokichito, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -