|
|
|
Frank Andrew Terrell Jr., 77, of Sherman, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Terrell is survived by his family, daughter, Deborah Ray of Sherman, Texas, two grandchildren, one great granddaughter; brothers, Marion Terrell of Bokchito, Oklahoma; Johnny Terrell of Bennington, Oklahoma, Leslie Terrell of Bokchito, Oklahoma and Calvin Hampton of Waurika, Oklahoma, sisters, Linda Hampton of Canada; and Darus Ann Terrell of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bokchito Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Rowland officiating in Bokichito, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020