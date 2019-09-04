|
|
Frankie Coella (Choate) Mann, formerly of Denison, Texas, departed for her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just three days after her 88th birthday. Frankie was surrounded by her son, Dave, and his family as she passed away peacefully.
Frankie was born on August 21, 1931, in Tipton, Oklahoma and lived all of her life throughout Oklahoma and Texas. Frankie was blessed with countless friends and an adoring family. She worked most of her adult life at Foley's Department Store in Houston, Texas. After retiring and moving to Denison, she was active in Waples Methodist Church, volunteered and was President of the
Texoma Medical Center Auxiliary, a member and President of PEO sorority, and a fierce bridge player. Frankie always had a smile, a kind heart, and a positive word for everyone she met.
She is survived by her oldest son, Dave Alan Hubble, and wife, Joan; daughter, Stacy Coella Neel; granddaughters, Lindsey, Kelsey, and their husbands and children; and grandsons, Ryan, Cody and their families. Frankie was preceded in death by her second son, Franklin Sam Hubble; her sister, Shirley Ruth; her parents, Hollis Franklin Choate and Lucile (Edwards) Choate; and her late husband, Jim Mann of Denison. Frankie is also survived by four adoring grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who cherished every minute with her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September, 16, at the Waples Memorial Methodist Church in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019