Frankie Jean (Pevehouse) Horner, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed from this life and entered her rest on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 surrounded by those she loved in the comfort of her own home, at the age of 88.

Frankie was born to Johnny Franklin (Frank) and Esta Mae (Cox) Pevehouse on July 6, 1932 in Bennington, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Horner is survived by her children, LaVesta Buford and husband Mike of Bennington, Oklahoma, Deborah Titsworth of Bennington, Oklahoma, Gayle Lee and husband Jan of Boswell, Oklahoma, Clenton Horner of Durant, Oklahoma, Trenton Horner and wife Robin of Whitewright, Texas, and Brenton Horner of Plano, Texas; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters; Laura Faye Chandler, Billie Ruth Redden and husband Jim, and Rita Rich; brother, Kenneth Ray Pevehouse.

Visitation for Frankie Jean (Pevehouse) Horner will be from 6pm-8pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral Service will be 10am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1st Baptist of Bennington, Oklahoma with Bro, Jay Perry and Jim Redden officiating. Following will be the internment at Bennington Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

