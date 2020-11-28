Frankie Josephine Wall was born to Eddie and Etta Ophelia Gilbert Wall on January 28, 1933, in Sherman, Texas. Frankie attended school in Sherman, Texas before graduating high school from Wolfe City, Texas. She married Dwayne Monroe in August of 1950, and the couple were blessed with three boys of their own: Larry Monroe, Gary Monroe, and Randy Monroe. While maintaining a family, Frankie earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Austin College in Sherman, Texas in 1957. The very next day after graduation, Frankie and the boys moved to Memphis, Tennessee to be with Dwayne. While in Tennessee, she taught Junior High from 1957-1965. A change in job locations for Dwayne brought them back to Sherman where Frankie taught at Piner Junior High from 1966-1970. Life took Frankie and Dwayne on may adventures with twists and turns and their paths eventually went in separate directions.
Frankie found love again and was married to Carl Myrmo in February of 1980. During this time in her life Frankie became an active member in Order of the Eastern Star. She and Carl shared eight years of marriage before his passing in February of 1988.
Order of the Eastern Star brought Frankie to meet her next blessing, George Little. She and George married in November of 1989. When Frankie married George she gained an entire family that she loved and cherished dearly. George's son, Gordon and his wife Nancy and George's daughter, Regina were blessings that Frankie did not know she needed. In 1997, Frankie held the office of Worthy Grand Matron of Iowa in the Order of the Eastern Star. George was a constant source of love and support for Frankie for over 30 years of marriage. Their adventures in life came to a close when George passed on July 27, 2020.
Frankie Jo Little passed from her place here on Earth on November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by: her father, Eddie Wall; her mother, Etta Ophelia Gilbert; husband, Carl Myrmo; bonus daughter, Regina Burkhart; numerous aunts and uncles; and her beloved husband, George Little.
Frankie is survived by: three sons, Larry Monroe and wife Carolyn of Howe, Texas, Gary Monroe and wife Debbie of Bells, Texas, and Randy Monroe and wife Melissa of Sherman, Texas; brother Eddie "Bud" Wall of Plano, Texas. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that all held a special place in her heart.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Donya and Al at Home Hospice of Grayson County for their extensive loving care, and to all of the staff at Brookdale Willows for becoming a part of our family and offering exceptional care to both Frankie and George in their final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Hospice of Grayson County.