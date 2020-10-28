HOWE-Frankie Miriam Cole was born the youngest of 5 children to Frank and May Cole on August 15th , 1927 in Dallas, TX. She moved with her parents to Van Alstyne, TX for her freshman year of high school in 1940. While in high school she was a Majorette and participated in the Choral Club. She loved to sing and dance and was always ready to have fun.
George Cavender moved to Van Alstyne in 1942 during his junior year. Frankie introduced herself to George during study hall and they dated their junior and senior year and both attended the Methodist Church in Van Alstyne. Frankie's parents owned Cole Chicken Hatchery there and she lived with them in an apartment above it. Because George didn't own a car, the two of them would sit in her parents' 1937 Chevrolet Coupe outside the hatchery until her dad would call her up.
After graduation, George went into the Merchant Marines. He and Frankie corresponded and George asked her to marry him while he was in on leave. George was stationed in New Orleans for a time, and he purchased an engagement ring there and had it mailed to Frankie to confirm his intentions. Once WWII was over and George came home, the two were married at the Methodist parsonage by Pastor W. L. Vail on October 27, 1945. After the wedding, they started their home at the house where George was born, on the Brooks place west of Howe.
George and Frankie moved their membership to the Methodist Church of Howe in 1949, where she served for many years overseeing the children's department and children's choir and singing in the adult choir. The church has remained a large part of their lives and the friendships made there have enriched their lives.
Frankie worked at Pevetos Furniture and Texas Instruments before devoting all of her efforts to raising their four children, Karon, Lynn, Chris and Kay. Frankie ran their household and participated in the children's education by taking them to music lessons, cub scouts, sports, 4-H and FFA events, and church. She was a faithful wife and mother. After Karon was involved in a life-changing wreck, Frankie devoted her time to her rehabilitation until the time of Karon's death in 2003. Frankie passed on hers and George's 75 th wedding anniversary.
She leaves George behind, as well as her children Lynn Cavender and his wife Brenda, Chris Cavender and his wife Laura and Kay Mills and her husband Tony, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM Thursday, October 29 at the First Methodist Church of Howe. The funeral will begin at 3:00 PM and burial will follow at Hall Cemetery.
