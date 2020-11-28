Fred Douglas (Doug) Cook died on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at his home in Whitesboro, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel in Sherman, Texas. Rev. Larry Flenniken and Jimmy Petty will officiate. Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery. The United States Marine Corps will render military honors. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Denison, Texas, October 21, 1946, to George and Eloise Davis Cook, Doug graduated from Howe High School in 1965. He then went on to complete one year of college. In the fall of 1966, he joined the Marine Corps and attended boot camp in San Diego. He served in Vietnam with the 5th Marines, 2nd Battalion, Fox Trot Company. One day before his 21st birthday, he was critically wounded and this earned him the Purple Heart Award.

After returning to Sherman, Doug completed his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Education at East Texas State University in Commerce, and he taught Vocational Agriculture for several years. He later owned and operated J.C. Saddle Company, where he made and sold custom saddles, belts, and other leather products. He retired as a sales representative for Cactus Rope Company.

Since 2002, Doug has served as the Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 612. Doug is a charter member of Chapter 612, which was organized in 1994. He is a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was instrumental in starting the Grayson County Veterans Court, where he served as a mentor to veterans in the program. He also served as a deacon at Woods Street Church of Christ for 25 years.

In 2018, Doug was honored as a Texoma Hero in recognition of his military service, as well as his service to his community after leaving the military.

Doug is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patti Little Cook; 2 daughters: Julie Cooper and husband Rob of Whitesboro, and Jina Taylor and husband Brandon of Ada, Oklahoma; one granddaughter, Bentli Taylor; 2 sisters: Betty Montgomery and Shirley Roberts (and her husband Bill); sister-n-law Jimmie Schneider of Sherman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers in law, Eric Little and Roger Montgomery.

Pallbearers for Doug will be Brandon Taylor, Rob Cooper, Travis Simmons, Tommy Langford, Mike Oakley, and Paul Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Slater, O.H. Hubbard, Gene Mayse, David Johnson, Bud Roach, Larry Potts, Jerry Stoudt, and Ronnie Aycock.

Memorials may be made to: The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 612, P.O. Box 2732, Sherman, TX 75091.

Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.