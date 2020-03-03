|
Fred William Phillips, entered into eternal life Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Nanaws Place in Denison, Texas
Mr. Phillips was born February 12, 1932 in Denison, Texas the son of Charles and Annice Phillips. He graduated from Denison High School Class of 1950. He served his country proudly in the Navy from 1950-1954. He and his wife Shirley were married in 1977 at Kerr Chapel in Sherman by Brother Ken Dacus. Fred was a member of the U.S. Navy Veterans, VFW and Victory Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Phillips will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his family, beloved wife, Shirley Phillips; daughter, Holly Harbin, sons; Rodney Phillips, Charley Phillips, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Opal Gray and brother, Charles Phillips.
The family wanted to give a special thanks to Holly and Lucy Harbin, grandchildren, Dustin, Rocky, Realea, Marisa, Charlie Wayne and Lucy. Also, brother in law, Bruce Prichard and family friend, David Couch.
Funeral services for Fred will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Officiating will be Pastor Ken Dacus of Victory Missionary Baptist Church. Private Interment will be held in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX. There is no set time for visitation.
Philippians 1:3 "I thank my God upon every remembrance of you".
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020