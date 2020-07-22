1/1
FREDDIE CRAVENS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDDIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Cravens went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020 at her home in Whitesboro.
She was born on December 12, 1933 in Gunter, TX, the daughter of Robert Lee and Freddie L. Gray. She graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1951. She married Willie A. Cravens on June 21, 1953 at Sadler Baptist Church, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2012. In May 1967, they opened a Western Auto Store in Whitesboro and operated it until 1985. After the business, she worked for the Whitesboro Public Library for five years, where she enjoyed meeting readers like herself. She also enjoyed painting and quilting. She made several quilts for her grandchildren. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and showered them with gifts on every occasion. Freddie enjoyed traveling in their RV trailer and spent several summers in Southfork, Colorado and winters in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Whitesboro where she sang in the choir for many years and taught Sunday School, from two-years olds to senior adults.
She is survived by a son, Donald Cravens of Gordonville; daughter, Brenda Lampe and husband, Dominic of Sherman; four grandchildren, Jason Lampe, Eric Lampe and wife, Connie, Lori Lampe, and Kendra Masson and husband, Joey; as well as two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother, W.M. Gray, and sister, Mary Jane Fitzgerald.
Pallbearers will be Jason Lampe, Eric Lampe, Joey Masson, John Cox, Milburn Cravens and Allen Cravens.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 124 Center St., Whitesboro, TX 76273.
Funeral services honoring Freddie will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Mike Flanagan. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. There will be a time of visitation held one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved