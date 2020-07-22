Freddie Cravens went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020 at her home in Whitesboro.
She was born on December 12, 1933 in Gunter, TX, the daughter of Robert Lee and Freddie L. Gray. She graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1951. She married Willie A. Cravens on June 21, 1953 at Sadler Baptist Church, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2012. In May 1967, they opened a Western Auto Store in Whitesboro and operated it until 1985. After the business, she worked for the Whitesboro Public Library for five years, where she enjoyed meeting readers like herself. She also enjoyed painting and quilting. She made several quilts for her grandchildren. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and showered them with gifts on every occasion. Freddie enjoyed traveling in their RV trailer and spent several summers in Southfork, Colorado and winters in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Whitesboro where she sang in the choir for many years and taught Sunday School, from two-years olds to senior adults.
She is survived by a son, Donald Cravens of Gordonville; daughter, Brenda Lampe and husband, Dominic of Sherman; four grandchildren, Jason Lampe, Eric Lampe and wife, Connie, Lori Lampe, and Kendra Masson and husband, Joey; as well as two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother, W.M. Gray, and sister, Mary Jane Fitzgerald.
Pallbearers will be Jason Lampe, Eric Lampe, Joey Masson, John Cox, Milburn Cravens and Allen Cravens.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 124 Center St., Whitesboro, TX 76273.
Funeral services honoring Freddie will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Mike Flanagan. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. There will be a time of visitation held one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
