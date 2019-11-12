|
|
DENISON – Freddie Lee Kimbrell, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Freddie was born on Tuesday, February 13, 1940 to Walter Lee and Wenogene (Knight) Kimbrell in Throckmorton, Texas.
Freddie, was a well-known area rodeo clown even rode bareback horses in his younger days. The day he set sight and met Viola Adams he knew she would be his wife after only 14 days of courtship, they married March 3 rd , 1965 in Elbert, Texas.
After they moved to Denison in 1976. Freddie became a truck driver for many years and was a long-time member of First Baptist in Elbert, Texas.
Freddie was a character, full of life, a funny man who pulled pranks, he was quite the jokester to everyone he met. He never met a stranger. Once you knew him, you loved him, he always had a personable way of making you smile. Freddie enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and especially loved spending time with family and close friends 4-wheeling and camping.
Freddie is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Viola, son Freddie Kimbrell, Jr., and great-grandson Kashtin Walley.
Freddie is survived by his daughter Sandra Rolen and husband Daniel of Denison; one granddaughter, Meagon Walley and husband Brent of Denison; two great-grandsons, Chanton and Briar Walley; one sister, Patricia Anderson and husband Bobby of Lewisville; along with several nieces and nephews and cousins. Family would like to give extended appreciation to
Heart to Heart Hospice for their excellent hospitality.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Pall bears are Brent Walley, Shaine Rolen, Charles Rolen, Vick Davis, Dustin Davis, Robert Kimbrell. Honorary Pall bears Andrew 'T.C." Bryant and Bobby Walker.
Services for Mr. Freddie Lee Kimbrell, Sr. will be conducted by Pastor Darren Gilbert and will be held 10a.m., Wednesday, November 13 th at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home Chapel in Denison Texas. Family night will be Tuesday evening, November 12th, from 6 to 7p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019