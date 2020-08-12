Or Copy this URL to Share

BONHAM–A Celebration of Life for Freddie Wayne York, age 76, of Ector, TX will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham, TX. Mr. York joined our Heavenly father on Sunday, August 9, 2020 while at his home.

Freddie is survived by wife, Linda York; sons, Tim York and wife Cindy, Scotty York and Courtney Palmer, Freddie York, Jr. and wife Kim and Rodney Terry; 7 grandchildren; brothers, Eddie York, Ronnie York and Ricky York; and sister, Cathy York.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store