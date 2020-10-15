1/
FREDDY RAY HILDEBRANDT
1931 - 2020
Freddy Ray Hildebrandt, 89, of Gainesville, Texas was called to his eternal home on October 10, 2020.
Freddy was born on June 5, 1931 in Enid, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his son, Neal Hildebrandt and his wife, Michelle of Gainesville; daughter, Sue Ellen Neal and husband, David of New Jersey; 2 grandchildren, brother, David Hildebrandt and wife, Linda June of Broken Arrow.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
