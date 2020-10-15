Freddy Ray Hildebrandt, 89, of Gainesville, Texas was called to his eternal home on October 10, 2020.

Freddy was born on June 5, 1931 in Enid, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his son, Neal Hildebrandt and his wife, Michelle of Gainesville; daughter, Sue Ellen Neal and husband, David of New Jersey; 2 grandchildren, brother, David Hildebrandt and wife, Linda June of Broken Arrow.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

