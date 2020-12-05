Frederick Joseph Boody Jr 81, ("Joe" to friends and family) always wondered if he'd see a heavenly stairway spiraling upward at his "time"----now he knows. He was born in Victorville CA August 8, 1939 to Frederick Joseph Boody Sr and Carolyn (Pond) Boody.

He is survived by his former wife, Barbara Brodersen of Northlake, son; Joshua of Euless, son; Christopher, childhood cousins; Diana McGinnity and Pam Bieri, both of Palm Springs, CA, daughter in-law; Denise Boody, 4 grandchildren; and 2 great grands.

The family is planning a memorial service with the date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

