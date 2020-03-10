|
On Monday, March 2, 2020 Fredrick "Fred" Burton Gould, 77, passed away at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Gould is survived by his family, wife, Bernnetta Gould of Tyler, TX; sons, George "Jay" Gould III of Gainesville, TX; Craig Gould of Danbury, CT; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and sister, Coralee "Cory" Phillips of Chanhassen, MN.
Memorial service for Fred will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, 8875 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020