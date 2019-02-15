Gabriele Elizabeth (Wunsch) Harrison of Savoy, Texas went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1948 to Wilhelm G. Wunsch and Alma (Back) Wunsch in Mannheim, Germany. 'Gabi' was a hardworking woman of strength and integrity. In her native country of Germany, she was a manager of a dairy products company. In the 1990's she moved to the United States seeking new opportunities. It was here that she met and married Johnny Harrison on August 18, 1999 in Bonham, Texas. She was a faithful and loving wife. Gabi attracted people with her warm and outgoing personality and in spite of a language barrier, she developed friendships. One of the highlights of her life with Johnny was a trip to Germany where she gave him a guided tour of her hometown and surrounding area. It was a wonderful time with family and old friends. She will be dearly missed.

Gabi is survived by her loving husband of nearly twenty years, Johnny Harrison of Savoy; daughter Stephanie Monday of Tyler; son Johnny E. Harrison III and wife Allison of Grapevine; son Jeff Harrison and wife Nickie of Sherman; six grandchildren; special friend of the family, Steve Garrett; along with many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhem and Alma Wunsch.

A remembrance gathering will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, 754 State Hwy 56 E, Bells, Texas 75414. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary