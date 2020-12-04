1/
GAIL PENDER
1963 - 2020
BONHAM–Funeral services for Gail Annette Pender, age 56, of Ivanhoe, TX will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bonham, TX. Bro. Gene Owen will officiate. Interment will follow at Mulberry Cemetery. Gail passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Gail Annette (Thompson) Pender was born on December 31, 1963 in Bonham, TX to Jackie Lee and Judy (Lasater) Thompson.
Gail is survived by her husband, Charles Marshall Pender of Ivanhoe; daughter, Amy Pender-Beaulieu and husband James of Bonham; granddaughter, Skye Pender; parents, Jackie and Judy Thompson of Ivanhoe; sister, Melinda Parker and husband Steve of Ivanhoe; sister, Vivian Massey and husband David of Ivanhoe, sister, June Thompson of Ivanhoe; 3 nieces and 3 nephews; along with numerous friends.
Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 1:00 pm at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
