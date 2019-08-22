|
|
|
Garland Dwayne Evans, 70, of Celeste, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Medical City Hospital Dallas.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Celeste. Pastor Shane Davis and Brother Jim Sherwin will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Celeste. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Evans of Celeste; sons, Brian Evans of Fredericksburg, VA, and Chris Evans of Stafford, VA; daughters, Michele Scoggins of Leonard, and Kirsten Evans of Celeste; brothers, Ralph Evans Jr. of Celeste, Donnie Evans of Celeste, and Bill Evans of Como, TX; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019