Garland "Ernest" Easley, SR, age 78, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Ernest was born on March 25, 1941 in Sulphur, OK to Preston Easley & Viola Wooley Easley. He married the love of his life, Ellen Christean Odum on August 14, 1964 in Calera, OK. She preceded him in death in August, 2016. He formerly worked as a painting contractor. He served his country in the United States Army.
Ernest had many hobbies and loved the outdoors. He was always ready to go camping with his family or water skiing and boating. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him so much.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children; Garland Ernest Easley JR & Laura Gray of Denison, TX, Gene Easley & Lisa of Pottsboro, TX, Tammy Cole & Butch of Denison, TX, twelve grandchildren; Kacy Cole, Dakota Cole, Dalton Cole, Mike Gray, Kris Gray, Krista Gray all of Denison, TX, Tarryn Brooks of MO, Shelbi Martinez of Austin, Tx, Ashton Acord of Clinton TN, Makayla Acord of Sherman, TX, Joseph Easley of Durant, OK, fourteen great-grandchildren; his sister; Loreno Rollo of Dumas, TX, his brother; Jimmy Wooley of Durant, OK, other family & many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Preston & Viola Easley, his wife of 52 years, Ellen Easley and grandson; Justin Easley.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10 A.M. at Fairview Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Taylor. Interment will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019