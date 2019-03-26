Garry Lynn Neal of Bells, TX was called home to our Lord on March 23,

2019 at the age of 60. Garry was born on December 2, 1958 in Sherman,

TX to Ward and Wanda Neal and the youngest of 5 children.

Garry married his best friend and love of his life Brenda McCracken on

November 4, 1977. Their love story began 44 years ago. He graduated

from Bells High School in 1977. Garry continued education at Grayson

County College and obtained a degree in electronics. He graduated with

the honor of Magna Cum Delaude. He was employed at Texas instruments

in Sherman until retirement. Garry was best known for cracking jokes

and making people laugh. He loved spending time with his family

especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed family gatherings at his

home watching the Dallas Cowboys play. Garry had a passion for

hunting and collecting guns.



He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Neal, son Paul Neal (Shaila),

and daughter Renatta Jones (Jeremy); grandchildren Kyla, Aiden, &

Jesse James Neal, Avery, Easton, & Nathan Jones all of Bells; siblings

Larry Neal (Patricia), Bula Garner (Floyd), Phyllis Branham (Bobby)

all of Bells & Sandra Huffhines (Windell) of Whitesboro.

Garry was preceded in death by his son Jessie Lynn Neal, parents Ward

& Wanda Neal, and in-laws Richard and Jewell McCracken.

Family visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at

Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, TX. The service will be at 2:00 pm

Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, TX with

interment immediately following at Holloway Cemetery in Luella, TX.

Ricky Ring will officiate, Pallbearers will be Garry's nephew's Mark

Garner, Shane Neal, Randy Neal, Chad Branham, Cody Branham, & Nathan

Baze. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandson's Aiden Neal, Jesse

James Neal, Easton Jones, & Nathan Jones, & brother in law Richard Joe

McCracken. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary