|
|
|
Garry Lynn Neal, 60, died Saturday March 23, 2019 in Denison.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday March 27, at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Ring officiating.
He is survived by his wife Brenda; son Paul (Shaila) Neal; daughter Renatta (Jeremy)Jones ; brother Larry (Patricia) Neal; sisters Bula (Floyd) Garner, Phyllis (Bobby) Branham, Sandra (Windell) Huffhines; and six grandchildren.
Please sign the online guest book at www. dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More