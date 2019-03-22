|
|
Garry Lynn Porter passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 at the age of 65 in the Carrus Hospital, Sherman following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel 619 N. Travis Street Sherman, Texas. Burial will follow at Bloomfield Cemetery in Hendrix, Oklahoma.
Public visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. Please visit www.waldofuneralhome.com to read full obituary and sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019