1/1
GARRY LYNN SMITH
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Garry Lynn Smith, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 75. Services for Garry will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. Chaplain Dennis Noblett of Home Hospice of Grayson County will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Whitewright, Texas. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Garry was born on August 4, 1945 at Katy Hospital in Denison, TX to Claude and Patricia Smith. On April 2, 1966, he married Polly Pauline Rose. Garry and Polly had three sons, Garry 2nd, Chris, and Kurtis. Garry and Polly had one daughter, Holly. He is a disabled veteran who served in Korea and Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force. Garry was in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years. Garry loved his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and his hobbies with arts and collections.
Garry was preceded in death by his father, Claude, his mother, Patricia, and daughter, Holly. He is survived by his wife Polly, his three boys, Garry 2nd, Chris, and Kurtis, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DANNEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved