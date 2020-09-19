On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Garry Lynn Smith, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 75. Services for Garry will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. Chaplain Dennis Noblett of Home Hospice of Grayson County will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Whitewright, Texas. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Garry was born on August 4, 1945 at Katy Hospital in Denison, TX to Claude and Patricia Smith. On April 2, 1966, he married Polly Pauline Rose. Garry and Polly had three sons, Garry 2nd, Chris, and Kurtis. Garry and Polly had one daughter, Holly. He is a disabled veteran who served in Korea and Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force. Garry was in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years. Garry loved his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and his hobbies with arts and collections.
Garry was preceded in death by his father, Claude, his mother, Patricia, and daughter, Holly. He is survived by his wife Polly, his three boys, Garry 2nd, Chris, and Kurtis, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
