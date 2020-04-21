|
|
SHERMAN-Garry David Preston was born July 9, 1949 to Roy and Naomi Preston in Quanah, TX. He passed from this earthly life into his eternal home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Nanaws Place in Pottsboro, TX.
Garry married Patricia Sprain on March 24, 1973 and to this union two sons were born – Garry David Preston, Jr. and Jeffrey Todd Preston.
In 1988 Garry moved from Reno, NV to Sherman where he met and married Peggy Douglas. They were married 27 years.
Garry was an avid stamp collector. Having been a tow truck driver for Midway Nissan at one time, he also enjoyed collecting antique tow trucks. He loved fishing, but would not hunt because he could not stand killing birds or animals. He was an animal lover and never met a dog who didn't like him. He worked at Day Manufacturing for several years and retired from The City of Sherman in 2013 after 11 years.
In October 2016 he was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer. But thanks to Dr. Amin Faridi and Dr. Jill Heffernan, he beat the odds and recovered. In April of 2020, he was diagnosed with aspirating pneumonia.
Garry is survived by his wife, Peggy, his son Garry Preston, Jr. (Penny) of Fort Worth, sisters – Patricia Slade of Sherman and Paula Johnson of Hogansville, GA, half-sisters, Rebecca Spears of Tulsa, OK and Kelly Keller of Denver, CO., step children Kathy Melton (Rusty) and Randy Douglas (Darla), grandchildren J. T. Preston of Cleveland, Ohio and Laurel Preston of Coppell, TX., 8 step grandchildren, and 5 step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Jeffrey Todd Preston.
Viewing will be on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and the register book will be available to sign.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the Van Alstyne Cemetery in Van Alstyne, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020