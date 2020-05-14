Home

GARY DEAN KELLY

GARY DEAN KELLY Obituary
Gary Dean Kelly, age 71, passed away, Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Whitewright, Texas.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his family, wife, Linda Kelly of Whitewright, Texas; daughter, Audra Kelly of Sherman, Texas; son, Shawn Kelly, four grandchildren, sister, Margie Gordon of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; as well numerous nieces and nephews around the United States.
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Kelly will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Harvest Time Assembly of God, 222 South Heritage Parkway, in Sherman, Texas with Pastor Nathan Cain officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 14, 2020
