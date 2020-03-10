|
Gary Duane Goode, age 61, of Anna, TX, passed away with his loving family near him at his residence.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; Jackie Goode of Anna, TX, his children; Candice Higgs of Allen, TX, Cory Goode of Leonard, TX, Catrina Goode of Melissa, TX, his two sisters; Glenda Steed & Stephen of Gainesville, TX, Lisa Bloom & Ryan of Sanger, Texas, his two brothers; Jay Dee Goode of Sherman, TX, Darin Goode of Krum, TX, his two grandchildren; other extended family & many friends.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Indian Creek Cemetery, 22903 South State Hwy 78, Leonard, TX, 75454. Officiating will be Pastor Wayne Hutson. Interment will follow. Family & friends visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3 – 5 P.M. at Peace Tabernacle Church, 16020 CR 635, Blue Ridge, TX, 75424.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020