GARY DUANE GOODE

GARY DUANE GOODE Obituary
Gary Duane Goode, age 61, of Anna, TX, passed away with his loving family near him at his residence.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; Jackie Goode of Anna, TX, his children; Candice Higgs of Allen, TX, Cory Goode of Leonard, TX, Catrina Goode of Melissa, TX, his two sisters; Glenda Steed & Stephen of Gainesville, TX, Lisa Bloom & Ryan of Sanger, Texas, his two brothers; Jay Dee Goode of Sherman, TX, Darin Goode of Krum, TX, his two grandchildren; other extended family & many friends.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Indian Creek Cemetery, 22903 South State Hwy 78, Leonard, TX, 75454. Officiating will be Pastor Wayne Hutson. Interment will follow. Family & friends visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3 – 5 P.M. at Peace Tabernacle Church, 16020 CR 635, Blue Ridge, TX, 75424.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
