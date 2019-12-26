|
Gary Frank Atkinson, 86, of Denison, Texas passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 Sam Rayburn Community Living Center in Bonham, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, with Rev. Dyan Dietz of Lakeway United Methodist Church in Pottsboro will officiate. The United States Air Force will render full military honors.
Dannel Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Gary was born to Florence Hammerstram and Dennis Atkinson in Houlka, Mississippi on November 3, 1933. On March 22, 1960, he married Lottie Atkinson. Gary retired as a Tsgt in the Air Force after 21 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Texas Instruments in Sherman and then as the
manager of the Methodist Camp in Pottsboro. He was a member of Lakeway United Methodist Church and he had a passion for singing in the choir, which he also led for many years. Gary had a vast knowledge of history, particularly the Bible, and he loved sharing with others.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Atkinson, mother, Florence Hammerstram, stepfather Carl Hammerstram and sister, Joy Fasano.
He is survived by his wife, Lottie Atkinson; children, James (Ronnie) Smitherman and wife Paula, Sheila Treadway and husband David, Glenn Atkinson and wife Mary, and Patricia Thornhill and husband Bill; sister, Mary Etta Atkinson; grandchildren, Carlos Smitherman, Jodi Hunt and husband Joseph, Justin Smitherman and wife Keeley, Lindsay Juckett and husband Adam, Derrick Morris, Grant Atkinson, Andrew Atkinson, Haleigh Vest and husband Tevin, and Aaron Thornhill along with numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Gary Atkinson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and all support staff at Community Living Center (VA Nursing home) in Bonham, Texas for their loving care over the past
eleven years.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Lakeway United Methodist Church, 15015 N SH 289 Pottsboro, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019