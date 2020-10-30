November 2, 1946 –
July 27. 2020
Gary Glen Clinton, Sr. passed peacefully at a Jack's Valley, Nevada cabin in the early morning hours of Monday, July, 27, 2020.
Gary was born in Gainesville, Texas on November 2, 1946 and moved to Ardmore, Oklahoma at a young age where he lived until high school. He joined the army on his 17th birthday and earned his GED. Following military service, he worked in construction, did welding, masonry work, woodwork and was a master installer for Lowe's. Later he became a Muenster police officer, paralegal and a registered nurse. Following this he became a massage therapist, massage therapy instructor, Reiki master, licensed clinical hypnotherapist and minister.
He was a member of the Yuchi Tribe, Creek nation, played flute and drum, enjoyed sweat lodge, festivals and Pow Wows.
He was proceeded in death by his father Woodrow Wilson Clinton, sisters Marla Eden and Sylvia Johnson and brother Billy Clinton. On his mother's side he was proceeded in death by his brother Clyde Henry, Jr., stepfather Clyde Henry Earheart, Sr, and mother Sylvia Juanita Clinton Earheart.
He is survived and remembered by his wife of nearly 20 years, Melanie Clinton, and by brothers Joe Johnson and Will Clinton and sisters Karrie Morgan, and Cuba and Beth Clinton. On his mother's side he is survived by brothers Paul and Dean Earheart, sisters Mary Berglan and Susan Woody. Beloved cousins on both family sides treasure his remembrance.
He leaves behind eight children and four stepchildren: Tammi Sellars, Gary Jr., Jonathan, Joseph, Daniel, Marsha, Mary, and Mark Clinton, and Christine, Kelsey and Esther Clay and Kendra Thompson. Gary is missed in countless ways by his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and loving friends.
He was involved in both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and as "Papa Gary" helped create and sustain organic gardens in Dallas schools and churches. He enjoyed listening to Native American music, playing the piano, gardening, camping, fishing, hunting, ranching, working with cattle, beekeeping, playing card games, attending health and wellness workshops, and volunteering for Our Neighbor's House and for Master Key Ministries. A love of spiritual truths and teachings brought him many friends from different paths who will sorely miss him.
He was being treated for cancer and having success at The Nevada Center when an unexpected rare complication occurred precipitating a cascade of events leading to ICU hospitalization and hospice care. Following a prayer meeting with friends and Messianic music worship time, he died peacefully.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church 200 N. Union Street, Whitesboro, TX. Doors open at 12:00. Service at 1:00. Reverend Cindy Kennedy officiating. Please come.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's honor to: jshallenberger@antiagingmedicine.com
