Gary Glenn Farrar, 65, of Bonham, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence in Bonham.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Boyd Baptist Church. Pastors Jarrod Wright and Pastor Mike Allred will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Esau Farrar; daughters, Amy Farrar, Sarah Whitworth, and Beth Wright; brother, Lance Farrar; sisters, Suzan Pennington, and Bonnye Beadles; nine grandchildren;
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019