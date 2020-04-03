Home

GARY JAMES MILLER

GARY JAMES MILLER Obituary
Gary James Miller, age 72 of Bells, Texas died peacefully in his sleep at his home on March 30, 2020.
Gary was born on November 5, 1947 in Greenville Texas to James Wilson Miller and Martha Aline Mayse Miller of Quinlan Texas. His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Joanne Hall Miller of Bells Texas, son Patrick Miller and wife Heather of Frisco Texas, son Michael Miller and wife Cari of Sherman Texas, grandchildren Hannah Miller Brown & husband Jarred, Maddie and Caleb Miller, Rylan Stanford, Cana and Paige Miller, sister Darlene Miller Shouse & husband Charles of Paris Texas, niece Charlie Rose and husband Colby, great niece Sophie Rose, brother Michael Miller and wife Ann of Cash Texas, niece Lacie Miller Stephens, great niece Railey Stephens, and niece Mikaela Miller Talley.
Gary graduated from Quinlan High School in 1966. He joined the Air Force and served in Germany and Spain. After serving his nation, Gary married Joanne Hall on December 13, 1969. He earned his bachelor's degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and worked for Sherman I.S.D. as Transportation Director and for the City of Sherman as the Purchasing Agent and Building/Fleet Superintendent.
Throughout his life, Gary befriended hundreds of folks, truly making people feel their value and worth. He loved his family deeply, and joking around was his art form. His grandkids affectionately called him, "Silly Pops", and the title certainly fit. His Savior Jesus meant everything to him, and during his final months he was fond of saying, "God is Good and God is God."
Due to the COV19, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future at Grace Lutheran Church in Denison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Denison Youth Group, or SoulThirst Church in The Colony.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
