Gary Michael "Mike" Jennings, 73, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Denton, TX after a brief battle with cancer. Mike was born in Corvallis, Oregon on August 26, 1947 to John Ed & Lela Faye Wilcox Jennings. He graduated from Sherman High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A very hard-working man having a variety of jobs throughout his career and after moving back to Gainesville, Texas, he was mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office. He loved Bass fishing, his garden and dog, Sally. He is survived by his brother, Jed A. Jennings and wife, Jeannie and niece, Terry Kemp and husband, Paul of Hudson Oaks, TX, and nephew, John Jennings and wife Kim of Arlington, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Chad Alden Jennings. Graveside service for Mike will be starting at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Nocona Cemetery officiated by Minister Austin Wright. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.