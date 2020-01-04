Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
More Obituaries for GARY MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY MORRIS


1944 - 2020
GARY MORRIS Obituary
On Monday, December 30, 2019 the Lord called Gary Cooper Morris, 75, to his heavenly home.

Mr. Morris was born July 1, 1944 in Orangeville, Texas the son of Robert and Annie (Cooper) Morris. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Air Force. Gary was a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Morris leaves behind his beloved family, daughter, Christy Boone of Denison, TX; son, Robert Leon Stark of TX; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and siblings, Debbie Morris, Kathy Ball, Ann Salyer, Alton Morris and Terry Morris.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
