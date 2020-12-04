After a protracted battle with cancer, Robert Gary Pewitt passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Denison, TX, at the age of 70.
Gary was born on May 2, 1950 in Fort Worth, TX to Carroll Edwin and Oleta Faye (Hosea) Pewitt of North Richland Hills, TX.
Gary is survived by his wife, son and stepson; his sisters, Carol Hallows (Gary Wayne) of Richland Hills, TX and Cindy Baker (Mike) of Fort Worth, TX; former spouse, Louise Pewitt Getz (Phil) of Richardson, TX; one niece and nephew, and numerous other family members.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral service at American Funeral Home in Denison, TX, on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 1 PM. Richardson Police Department Chaplain Larry Lowe will lead the service, which will be streamed online for guests. Please follow Gary's personal CaringBridge website (https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/garypewitt
) for funeral viewing information.