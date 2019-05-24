A graveside service for Gary Roy Latinis, 89, of Pottsboro, Texas will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Father Stephen Mocio of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Denison will officiate. Deacon Gary Vogel will assist. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home on Friday, May 24.

Gary was born on September 19, 1931, in Gebo, Wyoming to Marcel John and Cleva Latinis. He was raised in Superior and went to schools there. He worked at a gas station and also met the love of his life, Charleen. They had met actually in grade school, but Gary would often say that she didn't recognize him until high school. After graduation from high school, Gary enlisted in the United States Air Force and soon there after married the woman of his dreams. They lived all over the world during Gary's time in the Air Force. When he was told he was being sent to Texas, he was not very happy. After arriving, the family moved to Pottsboro and Gary quickly became a Texan and a life long Dallas Cowboys fan. After his 20 year career in the Air Force, Gary embarked on his second career as a truck driver. He and Charleen drove to every state in the continental United States with the exception of Vermont. Gary drove until he turned 80 and it was a difficult day when he sold his rig.

Gary and Charleen had 2 children, son Scott and a daughter Deborah. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was part of the greatest generation and was able to do plumbing, electrical, and general construction. He was even inventive, creating the Volt Minder, which measured voltage. Gary could do it all and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Deborah Gail Latinis. He is survived by his wife, Charleen; son, Warder Scott Latinis and wife Christine of The Woodlands; brothers; Fred J. Latinis and wife Shirley of Lander, WY, and Gilbert Latinis and wife Irene of Buffalo, WY; sister in law, Betty Rumpf of Cheyenne,

WY; three grandchildren, Mary Anne, Gary David, and Stacie Latinis; and six great-grandchildren.

