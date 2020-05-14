|
|
|
Gary was born January 26, 1957 in Garland, TX to Frances Watson and Troy Turner. He passed to eternal life on May 7, 2020 after a very short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gary is survived by his mother Frances Watson, his three children, Michelle (Cole), Joyce (Matt), Gary Jr. (Jennifer), and step-son Corey Dozier, his 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one being born in November, Brother, Chris Ballew, Sister Therisa Hoopingarner (Rick), Sister -in-laws Beverly Humphrey, Linda Poteet, his children's mother and one of his lifelong best friends Patricia Heeter (Billy), and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, close family and friends.
We welcome family and friends for visitation, Friday, May 15, 2020 5:00-8:00 p.m.
American Funeral Services, 4312 Crawford Street, Denison, TX 75020
*Due to COVID19 restrictions Funeral Services will be held for immediate family and close friends only. Service is 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020
If you would like to witness a Tribute Truck Convoy in Gary's honor please remain in your vehicle at the graveside located at the
Fairview Cemetery; 1501 North, TX-91 Denison, TX at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 14, 2020