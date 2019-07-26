|
Gary Wayne Weger, 57, of Colbert, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Coleman Ave Church of Christ in Colbert. Richard Gage will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour before the service. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Weaver (John) of Hendrix; brothers, Steve Weger (Patricia) of Colbert, and Kendall Weger (Laura) of Durant; and step-mother, Mamie Weger.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 26, 2019