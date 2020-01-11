|
Gary Lynn Westbrook of Colbert, Oklahoma, age 65, was born on July 14, 1954 to LaVerta and Loyd Edward "Ned" Westbrook in New Boston, Texas. He passed away on January 7, 2020 at the Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano Texas.
He was a graduate of DeKalb High School. He was employed by University Corp Trucking Company as a yard driver at Big Lots in Durant Okla. He worked for Sitton Trucking Co. and earned his "one million miles" certificate for over the road driving without an accident. He also worked for TPL Electric as a Lineman.
He was of Christian faith. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking barbeque and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his parents LaVerta and Ned Westbrook of New Boston; his brother-in-law Gary Davis of Colbert; brother-in-law Nick Williams of Colbert, and Terry Driggs of Cartwright, OK.
Gary is survived by his wife Faye Brockett of Colbert; Sisters: Brenda and husband Jerry of DeKalb, TX, Sheila Kilpatrick of Mt. Pleasant, TX, and Kathy Hinton and husband Ladell of Foreman, AR; Sister-in-laws; Wanda Williams of Colbert, OK and Dawna Driggs of Cartwright, OK; Daughter, Tawnya Keesic and husband Tim of Colorado; son Shane Westbrook and wife Delana of Trenton, TX; Kim Brockett of Colbert, OK and Chris Brockett and wife Katie of Broken Arrow, OK. Grandchildren: Emarie and Aubree Keesic, MaKayla, Kailynn, Bailey, and Logan Westbrook; Tate Brockett, Sam Brockett and Gus Brockett of Broken Arrow, OK, Heathyr Brockett, Kason Ford Brockett, Jared Hartwright and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 pm at the American Funeral Services Chapel in Colbert, OK with Chris Brockett and Derrel Hannah officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano, TX, Dr. Jett and Dr. Waters for the great care to Gary and the family.
