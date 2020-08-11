1/
GAVIN JOHN RICHARDSON
Gavin John Richardson, age, 17, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in Howe, Texas.
Gavin is survived by his family, mother, Stephanie Richardson of Howe, TX; sister, Haley Richardson, brother, Tristan Roberts; daughter, Lyla Jade Richardson and her mother, Lindsey Hymel, grandparents, Steve and Rebecca Roberts, two uncles, one aunt. and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Vittitoe Cemetery with Pastor Roger Speers officiating in Whitewright, Texas. Gavin will lie in state Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
