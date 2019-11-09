|
|
Gay Arleen Vanlandingham, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home in Pottsboro, Texas.
Gay was born July 13, 1952 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. She married the love of her life, Van Vanlandingham, January 31, 1970 in Denison, Texas. Gay was a custodian for Pottsboro ISD for 16 ½ years. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Gay leaves behind her beloved family, husband of 49 years, Van Vanlandingham of Pottsboro, TX; son, Rodney Vanlandingham and wife, Greta of Hartford, KY; daughter, Brandy von Atzigen and husband, Christian of Irving, TX; grandsons, Caine Song of Cedar Hill, TX; Tristen Vanlandingham of Hartford, KY; Brennen Vanlandingham of Hartford, KY; Sylar von Atzigen of Irving, TX; granddaughter, Mara Hill of Bonham, TX: great granddaughters, Jayli Hill of Bonham, TX; Remedy Song of Cedar Hills, TX; Amorah Vanlandingham of Hartford, KY; brother, Leroy Artman and wife, Linda of Tarentum, PA; and nine other half siblings. She was preceded in death by father, Robert Harold Artman, and mother, Joy Artman.
Gay will be cremated according to her wishes. At this time, there will not be a memorial service. A memorial service will be held at a later scheduled date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested that memorials be made in her name to the Dallas Hearing Foundation at dallashearingfoundation.org or to the Retina Foundation of Southwest at retinafoundation.org
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019