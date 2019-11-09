Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gay Vanlandingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Arleen Vanlandingham


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gay Arleen Vanlandingham Obituary
Gay Arleen Vanlandingham, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home in Pottsboro, Texas.
Gay was born July 13, 1952 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. She married the love of her life, Van Vanlandingham, January 31, 1970 in Denison, Texas. Gay was a custodian for Pottsboro ISD for 16 ½ years. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Gay leaves behind her beloved family, husband of 49 years, Van Vanlandingham of Pottsboro, TX; son, Rodney Vanlandingham and wife, Greta of Hartford, KY; daughter, Brandy von Atzigen and husband, Christian of Irving, TX; grandsons, Caine Song of Cedar Hill, TX; Tristen Vanlandingham of Hartford, KY; Brennen Vanlandingham of Hartford, KY; Sylar von Atzigen of Irving, TX; granddaughter, Mara Hill of Bonham, TX: great granddaughters, Jayli Hill of Bonham, TX; Remedy Song of Cedar Hills, TX; Amorah Vanlandingham of Hartford, KY; brother, Leroy Artman and wife, Linda of Tarentum, PA; and nine other half siblings. She was preceded in death by father, Robert Harold Artman, and mother, Joy Artman.
Gay will be cremated according to her wishes. At this time, there will not be a memorial service. A memorial service will be held at a later scheduled date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested that memorials be made in her name to the Dallas Hearing Foundation at dallashearingfoundation.org or to the Retina Foundation of Southwest at retinafoundation.org
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -