Gay Arleen Vanlandingham, 67, of Pottsboro, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence in Pottsboro.
Gay was cremated according to her wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her husband, Van Vanlandingham of Pottsboro; son, Rodney Vanlandingham of Hartford, KY; and daughter, Brandy Von Atzigen of Irving; brother, Leroy Artman of Tarentum, PA; nine half-siblings; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019