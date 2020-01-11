|
|
Gayle Gus "Sparky" Greer passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, his three nephews were at his side.
Gus was a lifetime resident of Sherman, TX.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at the Dannel Funeral Chapel at 10:00 A.M. He graduated from Sherman High in 1963 and Austin College in 1969.
Gus is survived by nephews Lee and his wife Ellen and their daughter, Katherine, Andy and Russell and his wife Shelley Greer, and, preceded in death by mother, Emma Lucile, father, Dewitt T. Greer and brothers, Dewitt T. "Buddy" Greer Jr., and Pete Thompson.
Gus loved restoring vintage sports cars, painting and song writing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to NAMI Grayson, Fannin, & Cooke Counties https://namitexas.org/make-a-donation/
All services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020