1/1
GAYLEN GLENN HAMNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GAYLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN-A graveside service for Gaylen Glenn Hamner will be held Thursday, September 3rd at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in the Chapel of Memories at 10:00AM under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. Brother Danny Wood of West Sherman Baptist Church will officiate.
Gaylen passed away Monday, August 31 in Sherman at age 82.
He was born on July 10, 1938 to Victor and Louise Shannon Hamner in Bonham, TX and they moved to Sherman when he was a young boy. He went to Sherman schools all 12 years graduating in 1956. He married Clara Morgan, class of 1959, and they had over 61 years of marriage together.
He worked his early years in grocery stores starting with Piggly Wiggly and then A&P Grocery where he became store manager. In 1967 he went to work for IBM and worked 26 years for them in Sherman, Colorado and Dallas, retiring in 1993.
Mr. Hamner was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Louise Hamner; brother, Kenneth Hamner; daughter in law, Sandra Hamner and in-laws, Ernest and Leona Morgan.
Gaylen and Clara have one daughter, Debbie Rowland and husband Charles of Little Elm, TX; one son, Darrell and wife Bobette of Colbert, OK; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Gaylen was a member of West Sherman Baptist Church. He loved his Sunday school class and was a faithful member of his class and church until his health declined over a year ago.
The online register book can be signed at waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved