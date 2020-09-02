SHERMAN-A graveside service for Gaylen Glenn Hamner will be held Thursday, September 3rd at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in the Chapel of Memories at 10:00AM under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. Brother Danny Wood of West Sherman Baptist Church will officiate.
Gaylen passed away Monday, August 31 in Sherman at age 82.
He was born on July 10, 1938 to Victor and Louise Shannon Hamner in Bonham, TX and they moved to Sherman when he was a young boy. He went to Sherman schools all 12 years graduating in 1956. He married Clara Morgan, class of 1959, and they had over 61 years of marriage together.
He worked his early years in grocery stores starting with Piggly Wiggly and then A&P Grocery where he became store manager. In 1967 he went to work for IBM and worked 26 years for them in Sherman, Colorado and Dallas, retiring in 1993.
Mr. Hamner was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Louise Hamner; brother, Kenneth Hamner; daughter in law, Sandra Hamner and in-laws, Ernest and Leona Morgan.
Gaylen and Clara have one daughter, Debbie Rowland and husband Charles of Little Elm, TX; one son, Darrell and wife Bobette of Colbert, OK; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Gaylen was a member of West Sherman Baptist Church. He loved his Sunday school class and was a faithful member of his class and church until his health declined over a year ago.
