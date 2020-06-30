Gaylene Fuller, 87, of Durant, OK passed away in Durant on June 27, 2020.

Gaylene is survived by her daughters, Nola Cole of Wichita, KS and Vickie Beyerly of Wichita KS and stepchildren, Beverly Buchman of Liberal, KS, David Fuller (Deena) of Liberal, KS and Paul Fuller of Stillwater, OK. Also surviving are her brother; Billy Graham (Barbara) of Greenville, SC; sister, Karen Graham of Liberal, KS.; and an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service in honor of her life will be at 10:00 Am Tuesday at the Wade Cemetery in Wade, Oklahoma. Arrangements are being made by Holmes-Coffee-Murray Funeral Home, Durant OK.

