GAYLENE FULLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GAYLENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaylene Fuller, 87, of Durant, OK passed away in Durant on June 27, 2020.
Gaylene is survived by her daughters, Nola Cole of Wichita, KS and Vickie Beyerly of Wichita KS and stepchildren, Beverly Buchman of Liberal, KS, David Fuller (Deena) of Liberal, KS and Paul Fuller of Stillwater, OK. Also surviving are her brother; Billy Graham (Barbara) of Greenville, SC; sister, Karen Graham of Liberal, KS.; and an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service in honor of her life will be at 10:00 Am Tuesday at the Wade Cemetery in Wade, Oklahoma. Arrangements are being made by Holmes-Coffee-Murray Funeral Home, Durant OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved