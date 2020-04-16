|
|
The oldest son of Mike and Christina Augustine, Gene had six brothers and one sister. He attended high school in Lenora, KS, graduating in 1955. He attended the University of Central Missouri on a football scholarship. He was awarded second team All-Conference recognition and, as part of the 1956 championship team, was inducted into UCM's prestigious Hall of Fame. In 1959, Gene married the love of his life, Belle Carter of Corder, MO, eventually settling in Denison where they raised two ornery boys and one very gifted son. Gene was manager and partner with Brown's Shoe Fit Company until his retirement in 1994. He was active in the Denison Chamber of Commerce, the Waterloo Park restoration, and a long-time member of the Rod and Gun Club. He never let his sons forget his holes in one (8) were only bested by his number of heart arteries bypassed (9). During their 51 years together, Gene and Belle supported each other through the joys and sorrows of life – from burying a son too early and facing down medical prognoses to celebrating weddings, grandchildren and great grandchildren. And always thankful to enjoy a simple glass of wine on the patio with those they loved. Gene may have lost a bit of his sparkle when Belle passed away in 2010, but his love for her never faltered, never faded. That love also inspired his poetry and painting. Comforted by the knowledge he's at last with his one and only...and thankful for the bonus years of stories we get to share...Gene is remembered and loved by: son Greg Augustine (Lydia) of Ft. Collins, Colorado; and Jeff Augustine (Maggie) of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers Jerry Augustine, David Augustine, and Galen Augustine and sister Mary Ann Huffman; grandsons Carter Augustine, and Drew Augustine (Lisa), granddaughter Jorin Augustine, great grandson Pierce Augustine; great granddaughter Maddyson Augustine and his dear, dear friends of whom he once told his boys "Those true, golden friends… they are family you get to choose. Choose well." And he did. Oh so well. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Art, Ron and Glen, son Doug, and his shining star Belle. Due to COVID, private services will be held Saturday. We hope to have a memorial later this year when the situation improves. But if you knew him, maybe enjoy a cocktail on Saturday around 10 am and think of a fond memory. If you didn't know him… make one up and join in. He'll get a kick out of that and he loved the spotlight.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be made to Denison Education Foundation or .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Augustine family.
Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, TX has been entrusted with Gene's services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020