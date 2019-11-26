|
|
Gene 'Bubba' Bridges, age 64, of Sherman, passed away on Tuesday, November 19.
He was born to the late Ruby Nell Bridges and Floyd Gene Bridges on July 3, 1955 in McKinney, Texas. Bubba attended Blue Ridge, Van Alstyne and Howe public schools, and then joined the Army where was honorably discharged. He married Lezlea Mathis and they had two
children together.
Bubba was preceded in death by: his mother, Ruby Bridges; his father,
Gene Bridges; his sister, Debbie Bridges; his son, Jason Bridges; and a great-granddaughter, Braylee. He is survived by: his grandson, Quincy Williams of Sherman; his daughter,
Alissa Bridges of Sherman; his granddaughter, Angelina Williams of Sherman; his daughter, Teresa Reed and husband David of Fort Worth; his grandchildren, Jason Burnett, Justice Burnett, and Todd Krause; his siblings, Rose Marr and husband Dennis Marr of Sherman, Sherry Kelley of Sherman, and Billy Bridges of Dallas; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Benny Jo Risner is officiating the graveside service that will be held at Coffman Cemetery in Anna, Texas at 1 p.m. Nov 30th
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019